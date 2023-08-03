The cash injection will create 40 full-time jobs and safeguard 218 existing full-time jobs across Kindeva’s sites in Clitheroe and Loughborough.

This is the sixth investment delivered through the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund, which has supported UK life sciences manufacturing with £340 million in joint government and industry backing in the last financial year, and £416 million since 2021.

Drug delivery specialist Kindeva has a manufacturing facility in Clitheroe

The funding comes from the Chancellor’s £650 million ‘Life Sci for Growth’ war-chest, announced in May this year, to fire up the UK’s life sciences sector and helps to deliver the Science and Technology framework through reforming regulation, boosting investment and driving up talent and skills.

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization specialising in pharmaceutical drug-device combination products, such as inhalers, nebulizers and medicated patches.

Kindeva’s global chief commercial officer David Stevens said: “This joint investment creates a myriad of new opportunities for colleagues within the UK, as significant technical and regulatory expertise is required in the development and manufacturing of complex inhalation pharmaceutical products.