Double delight for Whalley at business awards

The teams from Tastebuds and Hallworths

Held at Ribby Hall in Kirkham, the event celebrated the achievements of Lancashire businesses that had successfully navigated their way through the nominations process.

Tastebuds Café and Bistro won the Best Eatery prize, with S R Hallworth’s Butchers landing the Consumer Award.

Julie Tennant, owner of Tastebuds, said: “We are delighted at winning this award and wish to thank everyone who voted for us. We are also thrilled for Hallworths; having two winners is a great achievement for Whalley and its independent retailer community.”