Double delight for Northstone in NW Young Professional Awards shortlist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

28 year-old site manager, Richard Holt, has been shortlisted for Young Property Professional of the Year, while 34 year-old head of creative, Joe Luk, has been shortlisted for Young PR, Marketing & Media Professional of the Year.

The annual awards, which look to recognise outstanding young talent in the North West across a wide variety of sectors, has achieved a record number of entries this year and will announce its winners at an exclusive ceremony on the 17th April at Manchester’s iconic Midlands Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Holt has been with Northstone since 2020 when he joined as a contractor and within 18 months was recognized for having huge potential and was selected for the homebuilder’s ‘Next Generation’ training programme which looks to accelerate the progression of certain individuals within the firm through a one-year course, combining learning modules and monthly sessions with external experts.

Richard Holt, Site Manager at Keld and Joe Luk, Head Creative

Richard is currently located at Northstone’s Keld development, in Barrowford, where he has been since September 2023 overseeing the build of the 239-strong community of houses under construction.

Joe Luk joined the company in 2022 and, in the same year, rebranded and relaunched Northstone to the modern and personable brand it is today. In his role, Joe is responsible for all marketing outputs from digital to social and works hard to protect the brand’s well-established reputation at every opportunity.

Joe plays a key role in attracting potential purchasers to Northstone sites across the North West, directing all of their videos/photoshoots, and creating all marketing collateral from social media posts, signage, brochures, digital adverts and out of home advertising including billboards and bus shelters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, Anita Jolley, Sales Director at Northstone said: “We are absolutely delighted for Richard and Joe, both of whom are hugely deserving of the recognition and have been instrumental in the success of the Northstone brand to date.

“Richard’s impact is unquantified but also incomparable to anyone else within the business – his attention to detail/high standards/leadership skills and friendly approach have seen him deliver house-after-house to a standard that has played a major role in developing the solid reputation Northstone has built as an award-winning homebuilder.

“Joe’s ability to understand and develop a brand from the highest level, and execute ideas which we firmly believe are better than industry standards, across all marketing assets including print, digital, photography and video, really set him apart from his peers.

“His creative direction, vision and technical ability has meant we can also do everything in-house without the additional cost of agencies or specialists, and with maximum brand protection, all of which we are incredibly grateful for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to wish both men the best of luck for the forthcoming award ceremony and take the opportunity to thank them for their incredibly hard work.”