Doors 2 Floors campaign to raise money for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

Leading national door retailer Doors 2 Floors has urged members of the community to partake in a 7 mile walk from the firm’s headquarters in Batley to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The 2025 #Walk2Help Charity walk is set to take place on Sunday the 17th of August with heroic Batley runner, Ismail Patel, who defied the odds to wake up from a coma and has since completed 34 10k races, leading the charge to raise vital funds and awareness for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield.

Doors 2 Floors MD Ismaeel Basar hopes members of the local community will help Ismail, and many others by joining the walk, which is set to begin from the Doors 2 Floors H.Q on Bradford Road in Batley.

He explains how Ismail Patel’s personal fitness journey is a powerful message of hope and resilience to others facing their own battles.

Ismail Patel is known as the miracle man

“Walk2Help is the most ambitious walk we have ever organised and the very first person who offered to help was Ismail, such is his selfless approach to life, he is always helping everyone out.

“The challenge is something doctors once said Ismail would never be able to do after he suffered a bleed on the brain that led to a mini-stroke in 2008. Just a year later, he fell into a coma with his family informed to prepare for the worst, and that even if he did survive, he might never be able to walk or talk again.

“But Ismail’s story didn’t end there. Incredibly, after two and a half weeks in a coma, he woke up – and began a long and gruelling path of rehabilitation. Step by step, with immense determination, he learned to walk again with a cane and slowly rebuilt strength on the left side of his body, showcasing immense fortitude and determination, whilst raising thousands of pounds for charity, he is a true inspiration.

“For anybody who has never taken part in one of our walks and are thinking of doing so for the first time, I can assure you that you’ll have an amazing time and get to walk alongside a living legends in the form of Ismail and many others.

Ismail Patel is raising funds for The Forget Me Not Hospice by partaking in a 7k walk.

“Although undeniably tough, you’ll feel a huge sense of accomplishment taking those final steps into Huddersfield, especially knowing that it’s all been for such a good cause.”

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice chief executive Gareth Pierce added: “A big thank you to Doors2Floors for setting this amazing challenge to raise money for Forget Me Not.

“We’re here for families facing or living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire, providing expert clinical care and therapy as well as a helping hand, listening ear and a place for families to be together to make the most of every moment.

“We start with what each family needs, offering them tailored support, and we’re always looking for pioneering new ways to support children and families. In doing so, we make a difference that lasts a lifetime.

“As a charity, we must raise 80% of the funds we need ourselves, which we can’t do without the support of the whole community - fundraising, donating, taking part in events and challenges like this. Thank you so much for your support.”

Ismail Patel believes Walk2Help is a great initiative to help Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice support families facing or living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.

“It is an honour to partake in Walk2Help. I’d like to thank Doors 2 Floors for arranging such an amazing initiative to help raise funds to provide expert clinical care, therapy for families to be together during what are very difficult times.”

Ismail appealed to the local community to take part in the walk, calling on locals, West Yorkshire Police, dignitaries and many others to join him. He explains: “I would love for the Police, locals, runners, politicians and everyone out there to get involved and take part in the race with me, they would love it. “The thing with me is, I can’t stand still. I’m always on the go and I need to be out. I know I sound crazy but it’s just how I am.

“I remember people looked at me in the gym with my walking stick. I train like mad in the gym and people admire that.

“When I woke up from my coma in hospital, the doctors couldn’t believe their eyes thinking how the heck this guy can do it. It’s merely impossible is what they said, and I just knew my will power was greater than anything. So I urge everyone to join us as a community, and really help a worthwhile charity.”

What began as a one-off challenge at the Dewsbury 10K in 2018 has become a full-fledged passion. The recent AJ Bell Great Manchester Run was Ismail’s 34th 10K race.

Based in Bradford Road, Batley, Doors2Floors is one of the UK’s leading retailers, showcasing thousands of products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD.

Doors2Floors has a number of celebrity clients including model Danielle Lloyd, influencers Gemma Markland, Emma McVey and many others.

For more information, please visit: www.doors2floors.co.uk

The Go Fund me page is available here: Fundraiser by Doors 2Floors : DOOR’S 2 FLOORS #WALK2HELP

What you need to know if you want to take part.

To take part, please e-mail [email protected]– a registration form will be sent.

Participants are free to raise as much money as possible for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice via a GoFundMe page or by liaising with the company direct to receive a sponsorship form.