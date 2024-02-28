Door4 appoints new Head of Client Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beth joins the Burnley-head quartered business from Return on Digital, where she held senior client services roles for more than a decade.

As well as experience in client relations, Beth brings an unrivalled knowledge of paid search, social and SEO channels and her expertise spans both eCommerce and B2B sectors. She will work alongside founder Leon Calverley and Managing Director Sean Dwyer to support Door4’s ambitious client growth and retention strategy, as it solidifies its expertise within core business sectors including homes and gardens, automotive and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Door4 Founder Leon Calverley, said: “Beth’s appointment marks a deliberate step in our continued commitment to achieving outstanding results and performance for our clients, to support our new clients and expanding teams. I've been aware of Beth's exceptional abilities for several years, admiring her knack for fostering strong relationships and her focus on driving tangible growth for her clients.

Beth Moore

“Beth's approach to leadership and client service is a perfect match for our ethos, emphasising meaningful dialogue and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her strategic thinking and track record in delivering results reflect the curiosity and determination that propels Door4 forward every day. Under Beth’s guidance, I'm confident our client services will reach new heights, fostering stronger partnerships based on trust and measurable outcomes - two core tenets of our agency promise.”

Speaking about her appointment, Beth added: “It’s an extremely exciting time to be joining Door4. I’ve been charting the growth of the agency for a number of years and have always been particularly impressed with their events programme, which shares best practices and provides a considerable amount of value to brands.

“As an established business, the agency has a clear strategic growth strategy and has not been afraid to carve out niche specialisms, in which they are excelling! Exceptional levels of client service sits at the heart of everything that they do and it is fantastic to be heading up a team of highly skilled and motivated account managers who clearly take a lot of pride in every piece of work.”