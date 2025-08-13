Diversity, inclusion and career development lead the way as East Lancs law firm gains ‘employer of choice’ recognition

East Lancashire-based law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors has been recognised among the region’s best employers by an independent body, following engagement with staff.

The Employer of Choice accreditation is certified by Anthem Engagement, a North West-based employee engagement company which has worked with national employee-owned organisations, BCorps and a range of other companies.

Organisations receive the accreditation through an in-depth survey of all staff. This assesses several key areas for employers including career development, culture, engagement, leadership, diversity, inclusion and work-life balance.

Companies are required to gain a 70 per cent score across all sections of the survey. WHN has received the accreditation with 72 per cent, the first time staff have taken the survey. This compares with a UK average of 59.8 per cent and an average among North West companies of 58.8.

Kay Jackson-Leigh and Michael Shroot, WHN Solicitors

The firm scored particularly strongly on the diversity and inclusion category as well as career development.

Michael Shroot, CEO, WHN Solicitors said: “It’s always been WHN’s ethos to invest in our workplace culture so that people can realise their potential and achieve their ambitions with us, while developing deep, lasting relationships with our clients.

“The accreditation from Anthem, which has worked with some of the UK’s most highly-regarded employers, is a real independent stamp of approval that the work we have done, and are continuing to do, has been received positively by our brilliant staff.”

Eleanor Smith, operations director, Anthem Engagement said: “This accreditation recognises organisations that make a conscious effort to engage their employees, measuring real feedback across eight key areas including leadership, development and values.

Employer of Choice

“WHN’s results show a great culture where colleagues feel heard, supported, and proud to be part of the team – a well-deserved recognition!”

Kay Jackson-Leigh, head of people and culture, WHN Solicitors, said: “Asking our staff to undertake this survey was not just about gaining this accreditation. The feedback provided has given us a real insight into where our employees feel we are excelling as an employer, but also where we can make further improvements.

“We’ll be acting on all areas of the feedback and investing in our workplace culture so that we continue to improve our satisfaction score on surveys like this over the coming years.”

WHN Solicitors is an award-winning North West law firm, which advises businesses, individuals and families across the North on a full range of legal matters. WHN employs over 100 staff in offices in Accrington, Bacup, Blackburn, Bury, Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Haslington, Rawtenstall and Salford.

To find out more about being a member of the WHN team and current opportunities to join the team, please visit whnsolicitors.co.uk/careers.