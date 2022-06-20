The former GHT Solicitors building in Nicholas Street, which has sat empty for more than a decade, is now a thriving business hub following a regeneration programme that saw the premises undergo a radical facelift.

DRN Sports, Shutdown Events and Casual Minds Matter CIC are just some of the organisations who have taken up space in Burnley Business Centre, and Burnley Property Investments director Gary Kay said: “Burnley Property Investments are proud and delighted to have brought this derelict building in the heart of Burnley’s business district back into use after more than a decade of it being in a disused state.

Burnley Business Centre, Nicholas Street

"Keeping the property commercial was of paramount importance to us, being able to offer local businesses a home for their business with an affordable bills inclusive solution with on site parking is rare in the town centre.

"We hope many local businesses enjoy Burnley Business Centre for years to come."

Burnley Property Investments director Jake Knotman added: “Having spent my previous years investing & developing in Manchester, I’ve been excited ever since about investing in the town of Burnley, it’s amazing to see the growth the town is going through.

"Myself and Gary have been business partners for a few years now and it made sense for us to bring a business centre to the market as we saw a huge demand for smaller business spaces since the pandemic.

One of the office spaces in the new Burnley Business Centre, Nicholas Street.

"We’re looking forward to working on more opportunities that will give Burnley the spotlight it deserves”