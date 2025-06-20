‘Honesty is the best policy.’

David Hartley’s mantra has stood him in good stead for almost four decades. The proud owner of Carpet Market, David and his wife and right hand woman Nicola, are celebrating 30 years at their Accrington Road location.

It’s a date worth celebrating and David will probably mark it with a special offer for his many valued and loyal customers. And he puts the longevity of his company down to honesty and knowing the trade. “If a customer comes in not really knowing what they want I can advise them on what’s suitable and matches their budget, “ said David.

David and Nicola Hartley are celerating thr 30th anniversary of their well known Burnley business Carpet Market

He was the manager at Accrington Carpet and Bed Centre before deciding to launch his own business, Queensgate Carpets in October, 1995.

Nicola (57) recalls it well saying: “It was a month before we had our third child, so, yes, it was a very busy time.”

Together since they were 17, the couple met at the former Cat’s Whiskers nightspot in Burnley and it was love at first sight. The Hartleys love working together, they are a united force, and are both deservedly proud of the successful business they have built. David (56), who is known for his sense of humour and generosity of spirit, said: “We work well together, we always have. In fact, I don’t feel like I have enough time with Nicola. We also have a great team working for us, that makes all the difference to a business.”