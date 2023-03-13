But two years ago she took on a fruit and vegetable shop in Burnley and, despite the country experiencing a cost of living and energy crisis with many people facing some of the hardest times ever in recent history, Diane has made a real go of her little shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have lots of happy customers and many of them say they would rather shop here than go to the supermarkets,” said Diane who runs Rosegrove Fruit and Vegetables in the heart of the closeknit community.

Greengrocer Diane Beach at her shop, Rosegrove Fruit and Vegetables in Burnley. She took over the shop two years ago and has built up a loyal customer base

“It’s been hard work but it’s all about giving the customer what they want, “ added Diane who spent 17 years running her own cleaning business in Bolton before moving to Burnley with her husband John to be closer to family.

The shop was originally opened by Diane’s daughter but when family commitments took her away from it Diane agreed to take over the reins of the business, despite never having worked in a shop before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s been hard work and I have had a lot to learn but I really enjoy it and have got to know so many people. This is such a lovely friendly area.”

To help her succeed Diane has diversified and sells other products including bread, dairy products, pies and even crackers to go with the cheese she sells.

Diane Beach, owner of Rosegrove Fruit & Vegetables in Burnley admits building up the shop has been a hard work and she has had to diversify to make it a success

She is up at 5am twice a week to go to the wholesalers in Manchester and Diane believes part of her success is the fact that her produce is fresh on the shelves. And after the shop closes she does a delivery run before spending a couple of hours making up salad boxes and broth mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “A lot of my customers don’t want to buy fruit and vegetables in packs so they can come here and choose just what they need.”

And Diane also boasts a very healthy selection of much sought after tomatoes and cucumbers which have been in short supply,or so we are led to believe.

“There are plenty at the wholesalers, “ said Diane. “The price is a little higher and my prices reflect that and customers understand. But the prices will come down eventually and when they do my prices will come down too.”