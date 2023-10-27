The creator of Benidorm has teased a possible return of the show five years after it was axed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show featuring Lancashire’s favourite holidaymakers the ‘Garvey’s’ could be set for a big return, five years after the show was axed.

Derren Little, the 52-year-old writer who created the hit show which ran for over 10 years with 74 episodes, has said that he is ready to start writing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benidorm first aired from 2007 until 2018. Now fans are petitioning for another round of their favourite show which features Lancashire actors Johnny Vegas, Steve Pemberton, Siobhan Finneran, Ken Morley and Hannah Hobley.

The Garveys/Harveys are a loud family.

Taking to X, one fan asked creator Derren: “Would be great to see new episodes… Derren Litten surely living in Benners you have plenty of stories you could pen.”

Derren responded by saying: “I don’t live in Benidorm but I live fairly close by.

“I have more stories for another 74 episodes; if ITV wants them they know where I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans immediately responded to Derren’s tweet petitioning for ITV and even Netflix to respond and give him a shot at another sequel.

Could this be the big return of Lancashire’s favourite holiday makers?

Comedy legend Johnny Vegas, originally from St Helens, appeared in the first three series of Benidorm as Geoff Maltby aka "The Oracle".

Where Steve Pemberton from Blackburn, Siobhan Finneran from Oldham and Burnley born Hannah Hobley formed part of the Garvey family.