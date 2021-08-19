Council sets out how remaining Covid business grants support will be allocated in Burnley

Burnley Town Hall

Burnley Council has committed £2.5m. to more than 500 local businesses, with £503,000 of funding still to be earmarked. The council’s executive has agreed a report that sets out how that remained money should be allocated.

Funding will be provided to eligible businesses in the leisure and events sectors, to local catteries and kennels impacted by ongoing restrictions to international travel, financial support for small businesses that have to close because of workplace Covid outbreaks, support to the taxi sector and to extend the existing hardship grant scheme.

Eligibilty details and how to apply for the hardship fund and Covid outbreak closure grant are available on the council’s website at https://www.burnley.gov.uk/business/business-support-advice/grants-business

Coun. Asif Raja, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “The council has worked hard to ensure that financial support has been provided to those businesses eligible for help when they needed it most, subject to the funds made available to us, and we will continue to do that.

“As Covid has developed and the national picture has been ever-changing we’ve been able to adapt and tailor the support we give to match the needs of local businesses.