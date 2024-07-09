CoolKit workers raise £10,000 for East Lancashire charities by completing Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Supported by other local businesses, customers and suppliers from around the UK, the CoolKit team tackled Pen-y-Gent, Whernside and Ingleborough in aid of Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone and homeless young people charity Nightsafe.
CoolKit – the UK’s leading specialist in temperature-controlled van conversions with manufacturing units in Blackburn and Burnley – pledged to match the £5,000 target to take the amount to almost £11,000.
The challenge was to celebrate the success CoolKit has achieved since suffering a devastating blaze at its unit in Burnley 12 months ago. Since then the business has bounced back bigger and better.
Managing director Daniel Miller said: “I am so proud of the team for their effort. All of us at CoolKit are so grateful for everyone’s generous donations. They truly were the fuel to our engine on the 10-hour journey.
“The weekend was the first anniversary of perhaps the darkest days in CoolKit’s history and to mark it with a show of another kind of resilience was a real testament to all of our people.”
Daniel added: “Special mention must go to our Head of People Georgina Grice who conquered a serious fear of heights to climb Pen-Y-Gent’s notorious scramble and to Hollie George who, despite injuring her foot early on was determined to get over Whernside.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the CoolKit challenge should go to: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2984/yorkshire-three-peaks-challenge/