Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of 19 walkers representing CoolKit raised more than £10,000 for two East Lancashire charities when they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Supported by other local businesses, customers and suppliers from around the UK, the CoolKit team tackled Pen-y-Gent, Whernside and Ingleborough in aid of Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone and homeless young people charity Nightsafe.

CoolKit – the UK’s leading specialist in temperature-controlled van conversions with manufacturing units in Blackburn and Burnley – pledged to match the £5,000 target to take the amount to almost £11,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge was to celebrate the success CoolKit has achieved since suffering a devastating blaze at its unit in Burnley 12 months ago. Since then the business has bounced back bigger and better.

The CoolKit team that raised more than £10,000 for Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone and Nightsafe charities, by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Managing director Daniel Miller said: “I am so proud of the team for their effort. All of us at CoolKit are so grateful for everyone’s generous donations. They truly were the fuel to our engine on the 10-hour journey.

“The weekend was the first anniversary of perhaps the darkest days in CoolKit’s history and to mark it with a show of another kind of resilience was a real testament to all of our people.”

Daniel added: “Special mention must go to our Head of People Georgina Grice who conquered a serious fear of heights to climb Pen-Y-Gent’s notorious scramble and to Hollie George who, despite injuring her foot early on was determined to get over Whernside.”