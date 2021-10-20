Volunteers needed to become Lancashire railway station adopters

Hundreds of adopters are already active across the network, working hand-in-hand with Northern to keep stations tidy and well presented.

Now the rail adopter is searching for volunteers to devote some of their free time to the following stations: Buckshaw Parkway; Burnley Barracks; Burnley Central; Euxton Balshaw Lane;

Hall I’ Th’ Wood; Pleasington; Rose Grove; and Upholland.

Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson stand with one of Northern's bi-mode 769 trains

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “Station adopters provide a vital link between Northern and the communities we serve, and they all do fantastic work at our stations,

providing the best possible environment for our customers and local people alike.

“We’re very fortunate in the North to have so many people who care so deeply about the railway and I’m incredibly grateful for all the time they donate and all the hard work that makes

such a difference to the station environment.

“Many of our stations have active adopters and ‘Friends of’ groups, but some don’t and we’re looking for community volunteers who are willing to give their time to help us make a

difference for their community.

“Our vision is to make a positive impact for the North and during the past 18 months we’ve invested in significant improvements across our network. We’ve completed the introduction of

our new trains, have fully refurbished our older trains and enhanced the majority of our stations.

“Now we need local people to lend a hand and help us make our stations a true part of the community.”

To find out more visit northernrailway.co.uk/community or email [email protected]