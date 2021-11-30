Upper crust Burnley pizzeria Enzo's scoops national award

Enzo’s on Colne Road, has been voted Best Takeaway in the annual prestigious Good Food awards.

A Good Food spokesman said: “The Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

Based upon customer feedback, nominations and votes, our winners demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

Burnley pizzeria Enzo's

“In recognition of this achievement, we are delighted to confirm that Enzo’s Pizza takeaway have made it into our annual Good Food Awards and have attained the accolade: “2022 Good Food Award Winner for Takeaways”

Speaking on behalf of all the Enzo’s team, Nicolo Manta said: “ It’s a fantastic achievement for us and the whole Enzo’s team is delighted!

“We would like to thank all of our amazing customers for putting us forward for this award again and for voting for us. It really is an honour and we are extremely grateful for each vote!

“For nearly 36 years we have strived to deliver high quality food using the freshest ingredients and take pride in the fact that all our hard work pays off.