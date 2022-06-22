All journeys on the bus firm’s entire network spanning hundreds of miles, will be free throughout the big day to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated in June each year to commemorate the service of men and women in the military.

No train services are expected to operate on Armed Forces Day across many areas of the North due to industrial action. Transdev is planning a normal Saturday service, so those without access to alternative means of transport will still be able to attend events all over the region.

Transdev is offering free bus travel to veterans and serving military on Armed Forces Day

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “All of us at Transdev are keen to show how much we value what our service men and women do for our country. Offering free travel to serving military and veterans on this day is our way of making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across the North West.”

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.