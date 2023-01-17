Preparatory work has already caused disruption to businesses in Curzon Street and neighbouring Standish Street.

A bridge located under the road on Curzon Street is being repaired, close to Primark at the T-junction where it joins onto Bankfield and the pedestrianised area of the town centre. Some roads will be closed and temporary traffic arrangements put in place.

Bankfield will be closed to all vehicles from its junction with Standish Street, (except for access for delivery vehicles into the Market Hall).

The bottom of Curzon Street is now closed due for essential strengthening work. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Curzon Street will be closed from its junction with Bankfield up to the junction with Parker Street. To allow for this the southern section of Standish Street will become two-way and on street parking will no longer be permitted.

The pedestrian route on the southern footway of Bankfield to Charter Walk will remain open.

The road will be closed for 11 months, while delivery access to the Market Hall will remain open.

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This is a major bridge, which carries the highway over the River Brun. Its condition means that it needs restorative work to ensure that it remains safe in the future.