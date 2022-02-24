The Great Rochcare Birchall Bake Off in Burnley

The event, hosted at Birchall Foodservice’s ‘test kitchen’ in Burnley, saw teams from three Rochcare homes and their domiciliary care company come together on Valentine's Day with Valentines themed homemade bakes, inspired and helped to be produced by the people they care for.

Birchall Foodservice also took part in the event, creating their own bakes for the lucky judging panel, made up of senior managers from both Rochcare and Birchalls, to devour.

A company spokesman said: "The friendly competition has been great for boosting staff and resident’s morale. As well as bringing teams together in a social setting to have fun together. February can be a dreary time of the year, but baking something delicious and sharing with others turned out to be the perfect remedy for this.

Rochcare staff took part in a Bake Off event at Birchall Foodservice in Burnley

"Those who attended the event all followed the carefully considered COVID safety precautions in place. These included all in attendance receiving a negative LFT result on the day, masks were worn throughout, hands and surfaces were sanitized regularly and social distancing measures were enforced where appropriate to ensure everyone felt safe and comfortable."