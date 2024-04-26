The 20 best places to eat breakfast in Burnley and Padiham, according to Google reviews

You can’t beat the smell of freshly brewed coffee, or the taste of a perfectly cooked fry-up, in the morning.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:11 BST

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of establishments in and around Burnley all ready and waiting to help you start your day in the best possible way.

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated ones according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 20 places with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5:

Burnley's best breakfast places

Burnley's best breakfast places

The Prairie, Keswick Road, has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 1,026 Google reviews

The Prairie

The Prairie, Keswick Road, has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 1,026 Google reviews

The Boot Inn, in St James' Street, has a Google rating of 4 from 1,578 reviews.

Boot Inn

The Boot Inn, in St James' Street, has a Google rating of 4 from 1,578 reviews.

Sycamore Farm has a rating of 4 from 4,590 Google reviews.

Syacmore Farm

Sycamore Farm has a rating of 4 from 4,590 Google reviews.

