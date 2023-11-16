News you can trust since 1877
The 15 best places to eat breakfast in Burnley, according to Google reviews

If breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, we need it made the best possible way.
By John Deehan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT

Whether it’s a bacon butty, a full fry-up or even just a cup of coffee that helps you get your day moving, there’s no shortage of options in and around town.

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 15 places with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5:

The New Waggoners has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,400 Google reviews

1. The New Waggoners

The New Waggoners has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,400 Google reviews Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Tim Hortons has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 700 Google reviews

2. Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 700 Google reviews Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bellissimo in Parker Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 266 Google reviews

3. Bellissimo

Bellissimo in Parker Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 266 Google reviews Photo: Google

Little Barrista in Charter Walk has a rating of 4.6 from 792 Google reviews.

4. LIttle Barrista

Little Barrista in Charter Walk has a rating of 4.6 from 792 Google reviews. Photo: NA

