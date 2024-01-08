Temporary new home for Colne Market traders as Levelling Up redevelopment begins
The former Poundland store has been adapted to create a new market hall for 14 traders until spring 2025.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting time for Colne Market with the transformation about to start.
“The planning application for the new market hall has been approved and work is set to begin in the coming weeks. The new market will be great for Colne and for Pendle as a whole.”
Opening days and times remain the same at the new location – Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays is 8-30am–5pm and Tuesdays 8-30am–2pm.
Coun. Mahmood added: “Please support Colne’s unique market including artist John Corcoran, Pendle Home Entertainment for vinyl, CDs, DVDs and collectors’ items and the hugely popular Samaritans charity bookstall.
“To see what’s on the cards for the year ahead, why not book a tarot reading with Dawn at The Broom Cupboard or start a new hobby at KP Krafts.
Coun. David Whipp, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and Chair of Colne Market Hall Working Group thanked market traders for their hard work in getting their stalls ready in the new location.
He said: “Colne Market is vital not only for individual businesses but for Colne town centre as a whole.”
Shaw’s Greengrocers – VEG-IT and Michael’s Butchers and Farm Shop will move to Richmonds Court opposite the market hall on Market Street at the end of January.
Meanwhile, Boots is staying in its current location for now and Granny’s Kitchen cafe has already moved to The Fun House on Dockray Street which was formerly Earnies.
The £4.8m. development, which includes £3m. from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, will create a brighter and more modern market hall inside and out.
An attractive outside area will allow more space for events and there will be a food hall and retail and trading space at the front.
Upstairs, nine existing apartments will be refurbished to modern living standards and two more will be created by moving the café downstairs.
Councillor Whipp added: “The work is a key part of reinvigorating Colne to attract more people into the town, boosting the day and night-time economy.”