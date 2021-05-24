Teamwork helped two Burnley companies thrive during lockdown

Steve Murphy and Kimberley Thompson

UVS provides comprehensive design, supply, installation and maintenance services for all visual display systems, including for interactive and AV displays, and video wall applications for a range of industries.

In a time when the pandemic was rapidly sweeping across the country and face-to-face meetings could no longer go ahead, UVS quickly had to review their services and offer a responsive approach to their clients, adapting their operations to offer certain services digitally. As a result, their tech demonstrations moved online, and the team at Root Fifty-Two supported them through this shift.

“With the online video demonstrations, we’ve been able to effectively bring our integration partners and their clients into our demo room using a remote online system,” explained UVS managing director, Steve Murphy.

“The clients see the demo room video wall technology via high-definition cameras whilst simultaneously having a view of the control software we use, so that they can see how it’s all operated in real time. The response we’ve had has been incredible, and we’re now expanding the use of this technology into our other services.”

“As the team at UVS were facing the challenges posed by lockdown, it was our job to support them in any way that we could, the core of which involved us analysing and adapting their marketing approach to make sure we could help them in facilitating new plans to offer their services digitally, when in-person meetings weren’t possible,” said Root Fifty-Two managing director, Kimberley Thompson.

“We’ve worked closely with UVS for a number of years now, and it was really a great testament to what we do that they continued to trust us with their marketing spend throughout one of the most difficult periods for industry that businesses in the UK, and globally, have ever known. Neither of us knew for sure which way it would go, but they chose to continue investing in their online marketing, and it definitely paid off!

“Throughout lockdown, we adapted our strategies, helping them to expand their reach and continue to target new markets with PPC campaigns, regular website upgrades, monthly emails, and keyword analysis for SEO boosts.

“Root Fifty-Two did an incredible job in supporting our team and helping our business continue to grow during a very difficult and uncertain time,” added Steve.