It's a dream come true for Olivia (22) who had a stall in Burnley Market Hall for six months before being handed the keys to her shop in St James Row.
Olivia began her business, Livsluxe, as an online boutique while a student at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk. She realised that it was fashion, not teaching, that was her calling and she particularly wants to cater for students who want on trend fashion with prices they can afford.
Olivia said: "I have lots of dresses, daywear and gym sets, which are really popular, and everything is under £30.”
1. Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley
Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Olivia Robson outside her new store in Burnley Town Centre LivsLuxe Boutique. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Olivia Robson outside her new store in Burnley Town Centre LivsLuxe Boutique. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of LivsLuxe Boutique on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of LivsLuxe Boutique on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Items for sale inside LivsLuxe Boutique in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
