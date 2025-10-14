A small change to wage data could mean a bigger payday for retirees 💷

Wage growth has been revised up to 4.8%, meaning pensioners could see a slightly larger state pension rise next April

The triple lock guarantees the pension increases by the highest of earnings growth, inflation or 2.5% – and wages now look set to lead the way

The new state pension could rise to around £231.80 a week (£12,548 a year), taking it above £12,000 for the first time

But with the personal tax allowance frozen at £12,570, some pensioners could soon start paying tax on their state pension alone

Experts say the rise will offer welcome relief against living costs, but also highlight long-term questions over how sustainable the triple lock is

Millions of pensioners could be in line for a slightly bigger state pension increase next spring than first expected, after new figures showed wages have grown faster than previously reported.

Fresh data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that total average earnings, including bonuses, rose by 4.8% in the year to July, up from the earlier estimate of 4.7%.

Though the difference may seem small, it matters because of the triple lock – the Government’s long-standing promise to increase the state pension each April by the highest of average earnings growth, inflation, or 2.5%.

What does it mean for pensioners’ money?

With inflation currently at 3.8%, and September’s final figure (the key month for the triple lock calculation) not expected to exceed wage growth, it now looks increasingly likely that next year’s state pension will rise by 4.8%.

That means the new state pension is on track to rise from £221.20 to around £231.80 a week, or roughly £12,548 a year – pushing it above £12,000 for the first time.

Those on the full basic state pension (for people who reached pension age before 2016) would see payments rise to around £184.90 a week.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s only a small uplift compared to earlier estimates, but every little helps. Pensioners can expect a slightly bigger increase to their weekly income come April.”

Will you be taxed?

While the rise will be welcome news amid stubborn food and energy costs, there’s a growing downside for some pensioners: the risk of being dragged into paying income tax.

The personal allowance – the amount you can earn before paying tax – has been frozen at £12,570 until 2028. With the full state pension now edging closer to that threshold, many retirees could soon start paying tax on their state pension alone.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, warned: “If the state pension keeps rising under the triple lock, it could overtake the personal allowance as soon as 2027. That would be a political headache for the Chancellor and a financial hit for some pensioners.”

What is the triple lock?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces a tough decision: unfreezing the personal allowance would help older voters but cost the Treasury billions, while tinkering with the triple lock risks a major political backlash before the next election.

The triple lock was introduced by the Conservative–Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010, under Prime Minister David Cameron and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

The triple lock is a government guarantee that determines how much the state pension rises each year.

It ensures that the state pension increases every April by whichever of the following three figures is highest:

Average earnings growth (based on wages in the year from May to July)

Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Prices Index in September)

2.5% (a minimum increase, even if wages and prices are lower)

So, for example, if wages rise by 4.8%, inflation is 3.8%, and the 2.5% floor is the lowest, the pension would go up by 4.8%.

The triple lock has helped reduce pensioner poverty, and remains hugely popular with older voters, so governments are reluctant to touch it. Indeed, the current government has promised to keep it until at least the end of this Parliament (expected 2029).

But the state pension already costs over £110 billion a year, and with an ageing population, that figure is set to grow sharply, and the triple lock’s “whichever is highest” formula can trigger unexpectedly large increases; for example, the 10.1% rise in April 2023 following a surge in inflation.

Either way, pensioners can expect a modest income boost next April, but also the possibility that, in a few years’ time, that same rise could come with a tax bill attached.

