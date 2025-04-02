Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The supplier has shut down, leaving thousands uncertain about their next steps 🛠️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebel Energy, which served 80,000 customers, has ceased trading, impacting thousands

Ofgem has assured customers their supply will continue without disruption

Customers should wait for their new supplier’s instructions before switching providers

It’s also important to take a meter reading and check credit balances for accuracy

An energy supplier serving around 80,000 customers and 10,000 businesses, has ceased trading, according to an announcement from Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator.

The collapse of Rebel Energy is likely to cause concern, but Ofgem has assured customers that their supply will continue without disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator has also said that customer credit balances will be protected under the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) safety net.

Rebel Energy’s collapse is part of a broader trend that has seen smaller energy companies struggle against market volatility.

Ofgem has introduced stricter financial regulations to improve the resilience of energy suppliers in recent years, including requirements for companies to hold enough capital to cover risks and safeguard customer credit balances.

(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

But even with these protections in place, some companies still face financial difficulties and are forced to cease trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofgem’s director general for markets, Tim Jarvis, said: We have worked hard to improve the financial resilience of suppliers in recent years, implementing a series of rules to make sure they can weather unexpected shocks.

“But like any competitive market, some companies will still fail from time to time, and our priority is making sure consumers are protected if that happens.”

But are there any next steps you need to take if you were a customer of Rebel Energy, to ensure things keep running smoothly and you’re not hit by any surprising charges? Here is everything you need to know.

What happens next for Rebel Energy customers?

Following the collapse, Ofgem will appoint a new energy supplier to take over Rebel Energy’s customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This process typically takes a few days, after which the new supplier will contact affected customers with details about their new tariff and account setup.

Customers are advised to not switch energy providers until they hear from their new supplier. While you may feel tempted to switch providers immediately, attempting to change suppliers prematurely could complicate the transition process.

Instead, customers should wait for further instructions and ensure they are prepared for the changeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, if you were a Rebel Energy customer, there are a few next steps you should take.

It’s crucial to take a meter reading as soon as possible - this will ensure that your new supplier has an accurate record of your energy usage and can correctly calculate your future bills.

Ofgem has confirmed that domestic customer credit balances will be protected. But you should check your credit balance now, so that you verify that it has been transferred correctly once your new supplier contacts you.

Since Rebel Energy has ceased trading, their customer service lines are no longer operational - it’s best to wait for your new supplier to contact you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should I switch energy suppliers?

Again, while it may be tempting to switch immediately, doing so too soon could disrupt the transition process, and customers should wait to hear from their new supplier before switching energy providers.

That being said, when your new supplier is assigned, you will be placed on a special ‘deemed’ tariff, which may not be the cheapest option. You can either ask for their best deal or compare offers from other providers to switch to a more affordable tariff.

Once you’ve been transferred to a new supplier, you are free to shop around and switch to another provider without incurring exit fees if you find a better deal elsewhere.

Can I still get support with paying my energy bills?

The collapse of an energy company can be stressful, particularly at a time when energy costs and household bills are rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice has urged the government and Ofgem to ensure that customers struggling with energy debt continue to have access to affordable repayment plans.

If you are experiencing financial difficulties, your new supplier should offer support, including payment plans, hardship funds, and advice on managing energy bills.

Customers concerned about rising energy costs can also explore government schemes such as the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment, which provide financial assistance to eligible households.

Have you been affected by Rebel Energy's collapse? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.