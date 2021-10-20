Rail operator looking for volunteers to keep Burnley stations clean and tidy

The rail operator is searching for volunteers to adopt the station and devote some of their free time to helping make the platforms and surrounding area look their best.

Hundreds of adopters are already active across the network, working hand-in-hand with Northern to keep stations tidy and well presented.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “Station adopters provide a vital link between Northern and the communities we serve, and they all do fantastic work at our stations, providing the best possible environment for our customers and local people alike.

Northern regional director Chris Jackson

“We’re very fortunate in the North to have so many people who care so deeply about the railway and I’m incredibly grateful for all the time they donate and all the hard work that makes such a difference to the station environment.

“Many of our stations have active adopters and ‘Friends of’ groups, but some don’t and we’re looking for community volunteers who are willing to give their time to help us make a difference for their community.”

Within Lancashire, Northern is looking for station adopters at Burnley Barracks, Burnley Central and Rose Grove.

Chris added: “Our vision is to make a positive impact for the North and during the past 18 months we’ve invested in significant improvements across our network. We’ve completed the introduction of our new trains, have fully refurbished our older trains and enhanced the majority of our stations.

“Now we need local people to lend a hand and help us make our stations a true part of the community.”