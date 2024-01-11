News you can trust since 1877
Pictures showing transformation of former Bentley Wood Farm pub restaurant into Cosmetic Aesthetics

As reported earlier today in the Burnley Express, the former Bentley Wood Farm and Ploughman’s Table pub has been transformed into a new beauty training academy and independent salons.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

Our photographer went to take a look inside at the plush new Cosmetic Aesthetics rooms.

Take a look for yourself.

Michelle Green with her staff at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Michelle Green with her staff at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Michelle Green with her staff at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

One of the treatment rooms at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. One of the treatment rooms at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

One of the treatment rooms at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nail salon at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Nail salon at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nail salon at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

