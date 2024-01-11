As reported earlier today in the Burnley Express, the former Bentley Wood Farm and Ploughman’s Table pub has been transformed into a new beauty training academy and independent salons.
Our photographer went to take a look inside at the plush new Cosmetic Aesthetics rooms.
Take a look for yourself.
1. Michelle Green with her staff at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Michelle Green with her staff at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. One of the treatment rooms at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
One of the treatment rooms at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Nail salon at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Nail salon at Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentleywood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard