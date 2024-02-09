News you can trust since 1877
Pictures and video of PEARL and Barnfield Construction's transformation of Brierfield Mill into Northlight

After 14 years and £32m. the former Brierfield Mill has finally been completed into the multi-use Northlight complex.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT

Thanks to Nelson developers Barnfield Construction in partnership with Pendle Council, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal, BFC in the Community, Lancashire County Council and Nelson and Colne College, this fantastic venue is a destination everyone involved should be proud of.

We went to the official opening to give you these fantastic photos and videos. Take a look for yourself.

Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Dignitaries before their tour of the Northlight Complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Dignitaries before their tour of the Northlight Complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speeches at the event celebrating the completion of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speeches at the event celebrating the completion of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

