Thanks to Nelson developers Barnfield Construction in partnership with Pendle Council, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal, BFC in the Community, Lancashire County Council and Nelson and Colne College, this fantastic venue is a destination everyone involved should be proud of.
We went to the official opening to give you these fantastic photos and videos. Take a look for yourself.
1. Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Dignitaries before their tour of the Northlight Complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Speeches at the event celebrating the completion of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
