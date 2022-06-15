The company previously donated a wormery to the community farm to aid in its crop production plan for local food banks.

It has now contributed a number of 'bee houses' to help prevent the bee population from rapidly declining and support the farm’s own population.

Some 35 UK bee species are on the verge of extinction, and all are facing major threats.

In the last 60 years, they've lost most of their native habitat, including 97% of wildflower-rich meadows. The reduction in bee varieties would have major consequences for how the natural world operates, including food production.

Tom Wilkinson, business manager for the Pennine Lancashire Community Farm, said: “We are delighted that Miller Homes have come to support us again with the bee house donation. It seems very appropriate that they have now housed not just worms on our lands but bees too. The homes are wonderful.”

Pennine Lancashire Community Farm is a community outreach and job-training initiative based in Burnley, Pendle, and Nelson. Its 'Growing into Employment' programme helps people who are at risk of being isolated to improve their skills, gain confidence, meet new people, and take part in gardening, landscaping, and building projects.