Pendle Labour call on local Tories to support hospitality from £5m. surplus cash

The leader of the Labour group, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal MBE, has called upon Pendle Council leader Coun. Nadeem Ahmed to seek immediate approval from the government to use up to £5m. held over from previous business grants and help cash-strapped Pendle business owners who are facing financial ruin due to what he said are "mixed messages from government."

Coun. Iqbal said: “I’m aware that due to yet another example of poor leadership from the Prime Minister, many people are cancelling pre booked functions and the hospitality trade is in dire straits at a time when they should be at their busiest time of the year.

"The council has monies held on behalf of the government and I would ask we help local businesses now instead of waiting from government who appear to be ignoring the plight of local businesses in Pendle."

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal MBE