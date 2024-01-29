News you can trust since 1877
Pendle Hill Properties running Easter egg competition in Padiham to encourage residents to shop local

Family-run estate agents Pendle Hill Properties have announced that their egg-stremely successful #ShopLocal Easter competition will be coming to Padiham this year.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT
The competition will take place in Padiham during the Easter holidays and comes on the back of the very successful Pendle Hill Properties Halloween ‘trick or treat week' that has been running in the town for several years.

Working alongside Padiham Town Council and Padiham Town Centre, the Easter competition will see posters delivered to local primary schools, with children then challenged to draw and design an Easter egg, before handing in their entry to a participating shop.

Each of the participating shops will have 20 Easter eggs to hand out to children taking part on a first come, first served basis, with the competition also encouraging people to #ShopLocal in Padiham over Easter.

Pendle Hill Properties have run some extremely popular initiatives in Padiham including their Halloween trick or treat week and at Padiham On ParadePendle Hill Properties have run some extremely popular initiatives in Padiham including their Halloween trick or treat week and at Padiham On Parade
One lucky winner taking part will also receive a giant Easter egg and bunny for their egg design.

Pendle Hill Properties is inviting local businesses that are open during the day to take part in the competition as a participating shop. To be considered, please send a Facebook message to Pendle Hill Properties: https://www.facebook.com/PendleHillProperties

Toby Burrows, lettings director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We have had an incredible time running the Halloween ‘trick or treat week' in Padiham alongside the local community and businesses, and we are delighted to be running our Easter competition in the town as well this year.

“It has been a wonderful initiative for us in Longridge and we are looking forward to encouraging more people to #ShopLocal in Padiham, as well as creating an exciting activity for the children to take part in.”

