The reopening of Towneley Park’s Stables Café has been hailed as a “momentous occasion”.

For the first time in years, visitors to the park and Towneley Hall have, today, been able to set foot in the popular eatery, now called Park Life Café, and enjoy a brew and a bite to eat.

Louis Dixon, founder and managing director, said: “It is a truly momentous occasion to finally be opening the doors of this fantastic community café. Throughout the repairs and renovation process, our vision has remained focused on the pure potential of this venue and how much it means to the wonderful people of Burnley.

"We intend for the café to be an inclusive space where everyone is welcome to relax, meet, collaborate or simply enjoy excellent food and drink in beautiful surroundings. Our core, seasonally-changing menu aims to offer something for everyone, with a focus on hearty, made to order dishes that can be eaten in the comfort of the café or to takeaway and enjoy on-the-go.

"Throughout the project, we have worked in partnership with Burnley Council and we are immensely grateful for their support on the journey to bring this café and vision to life.”