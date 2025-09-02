New Lidl store to open this week in Burnley Manchester Road

Lidl has confirmed that its new store on Manchester Road, Burnley will open on Thursday 4th September and is inviting residents to come along for the grand opening weekend.

Over the opening weekend, shoppers can look forward to complimentary food sampling as well as some special prizes up for grabs. The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, providing the community with access to the discounter’s award-winning range of high-quality, affordable products.

Spanning 1,300m², the store will feature the discounter’s fan favourite in-store bakery, iconic Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations. Outside, there will be ample parking for cars and bicycles as well as two electric vehicle chargers.

In a boost for the local economy, the multi-million pound investment is also creating up to 40 new jobs. Following the discounter’s recent announcement, Lidl colleagues will receive £13 nationally, marking the discounters fifth pay rise in two years and bringing the business’ investment in pay to over £70m.

Nick Harvey, regional head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “For almost two decades we have been creating Lidl fans across Burnley and are delighted to open our doors to our newest store. We’re excited to improve access for residents to our high quality and affordable products, making it even easier for households to save on their weekly shop.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in helping to make this store a reality. It’s always an exciting moment when we’re finally able to see our plans come to life and make a difference to local communities.”

Ahead of its latest store opening the discounter is encouraging nearby primary schools to join in the new Lidl Foodies Programme; a free initiative representing an investment of half a million from the discounter to provide teachers with resources to help children across the country develop a love for healthy eating.

With around 10% of Primary schools in GB already participating, local teachers who want to take part are encouraged to sign up via the National Schools Partnership website to make the most of the discounter’s ready-made workshop plans.