Nelson takeaway UK Fried Chicken fined for poor food safety and hygiene
The director of a Nelson takeaway has been fined after appearing in court for food safety and hygiene offences.
UK Fried Chicken (Nelson) Limited was charged with two offences under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.
The Manchester Road business failed to comply with improvement notices which required the gas and electric systems be checked.
Most Popular
-
1
From Barcelona to Burnley: Clarets fans team behind booming company are proud to have their base in 'centre of the north'
-
2
Nelson takeaway UK Fried Chicken fined for poor food safety and hygiene
-
3
Burnley beer gardens: 11 you could visit this weekend
-
4
Lancashire at the vanguard of the female-led eco-friendly engineering revolution combatting climate crisis
-
5
Iconic Burnley pie brand Haffner's now under new ownership
Director Chaudhrey Amjad Mahmood was charged in his personal capacity for the same two offences.
He was also charged as the food operator with a further five offences which failed the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013.
Mr Mahmood failed to ensure that:
- food hygiene and safety procedures were documented
- food handlers were supervised
- workers maintained personal cleanliness
- workers wore suitable clothing
- food handlers were trained
He was fined £189, given a £34 victim surcharge and was ordered to pay £500 costs.
UK Fried Chicken (Nelson) Limited was fined £1,000, £100 victim surcharge and £500 costs.
Coun. Mike Goulthorp, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Businesses which don’t operate within the food safety legislation will not be tolerated.
“It’s vitally important that we protect customers from businesses which put people’s health at risk.
“Our environmental health team works hard to ensure the public’s safety and are on hand to give businesses the advice they need to ensure that they are providing a good service.”