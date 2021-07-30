Lancashire WASPI campaigners hope for compensation after Ombudsman's ruling

Campaigners including Chrissie Fuller, second left, with Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle in 2019

The Ombudsman has ruled that the Department was guilty of maladministration from 2004 onwards when it failed to contact 1950s-born women in person to inform them of the changes to their State Pension Age.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality movement claims that the pension age for women was increased too quickly, and with not enough notice.

It means that around 3.8 million women - including thousands in Lancashire - have had to work several years longer than expected before claiming their pensions.

Chrissie Fuller from the Chorley WASPI group said: “We are very pleased that, after a long and thorough investigation, the Ombudsman has found that maladministration took place when we were not properly notified of the changes to our State Pension Age.

“This is a very welcome step in the right direction. We hope the Ombudsman will now complete the next stage and decide that an injustice has taken place that deserves compensation.

"The government will then have a moral duty to put things right. We are looking for a fair and fast solution.”

Over the past four years many women have lodged complaints with the help of WASPI members.