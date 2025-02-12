Lancashire Tourism Awards: Bertram’s Restaurant and The Lawrence Hotel take top honours

By John Deehan
Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
A Burnley restaurant and a Padiham hotel were among the winners at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024
Bertram’s Restaurant claimed the Taste Lancashire Award, while The Lawrence Hotel was named winner of the Lancashire Perfect Stay category.

From Large Attraction to Small Attraction, Visitor Experience to Accessible & Inclusive Tourism, every aspect of Lancashire tourism and hospitality was celebrated in 27 categories at the annual awards, organised by Marketing Lancashire and held in the Tower Ballroom.

All the winners from the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2025

Vikki Harris, marketing and partnerships director of Marketing Lancashire, welcomed guests to the Tower Ballroom and spoke of the industry’s ability to transform lives, to provide career opportunities and to help build a sense of pride in Lancashire.

Vikki said “We are one of the most visited counties in England and I want us to stay that way. Lancashire has always been a great destination for domestic visitors, but we can’t rest on our laurels. We want people to think that Lancashire is the place to go today, and when they get here we want them to have such a fabulous time, that they come here again and again.

“At Marketing Lancashire we’re passionate about positioning Lancashire as a top visitor destination that truly rivals our neighbouring counties. Our vision is to continue to transform people’s perceptions of Lancashire and in turn grow the visitor economy back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Of course it is businesses like yours, the crème de la crème of Lancashire, that enable us to do this by continuing to provide exceptional and distinctive experiences for your guests. We look forward to working with you again over the coming year, and to seeing our sector continue to thrive.”

And the winners are…

Large Hotel – Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park – Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism – Blackpool Zoo

Small Event – Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival, Lytham

Dog Friendly Business – The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites

New Tourism Business – Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington

Business Events Venue – Anderton Centre, Chorley

Experience of the year – Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

Cultural Venue / Organisation – The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism – WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Hospitality and Tourism Student – James Ashworth, Blackburn College

Wedding Venue – West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton

Hotel Wedding Venue – Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Family Owned or Run Business – Staining Lodge Golf Course, Staining

Large Event – Blackpool Dance Festival

Lancashire Perfect Stay (Small Serviced Accommodation) – The Lawrence, Padiham

Large Visitor Attraction – Blackpool Zoo

Pub – The Black Bull Old Langho

Small Visitor Attraction – Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool

Self-Catering Accommodation – Everything Retreat, Mellor 

Taste Lancashire – Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley

Unsung Hero Award – Andrew Reid, The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

