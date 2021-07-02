Jet2 resumes flights to holiday hotspots from Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport

Flights departed from Manchester Airport to Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca on Thursday with customers in the region jetting off for some much-needed sunshine to the Green List destinations.

A flight also departed to Madeira today (July 2). This is in addition to the company’s programme of flights and holidays that is already operating to Jersey.

Following the news last week that the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza), Malta and Madeira have been put onto the Green List, Jet2 com and Jet2holidays reported a huge surge in bookings from Manchester Airport to these destinations, with customers flocking to book July and August holidays.

Jet2

The leisure airline and package holiday specialist reported the highest volume of bookings to the Balearic Islands in almost a year, with bookings for July alone up more than 3,000 per cent at one point. Bookings for Madeira also jumped by almost 1,500 per cent as customers took the chance to finally book and enjoy their much-needed holidays.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to these destinations from Manchester Airport, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our international flights take off again today from Manchester Airport and to be resuming our award-winning flights and holidays programme to Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca.

“We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again.

"It is fantastic to be back in the air and our focus now is on doing what we do best - delivering award winning customer service and package holidays you can trust! We look forward to more destinations being added to the UK’s Green List very soon and taking more customers to their favourite sunshine hotspots.”

Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said: “We are really pleased to see the return of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays flights and holiday programmes to Manchester Airport, and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport in the coming weeks as they jet off on their well-earned holidays to these great destinations.