Hopes remain for Nelson town centre site as McDonald's explores 'alternatives in the area'

In 2019, it was revealed proposals had been approved to demolish the former multi-storey car park on Broadway and open the popular fast food restaurant at the Nelson former bus station site.

However, almost three years on, and after the demolition of the site's 314-space Pendle Rise shopping centre car park, next to Nelson Police Station, nothing has been built since.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Nelson Bus Station and car park site

The leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, remains optimistic though and says the site is part of exciting regeneration plans for Nelson town centre.

He added: “We did receive a planning application for a drive through McDonald's and it was approved, but no development has taken place. The site is currently on the market.

“We’re making strong progress with plans for Nelson thanks to our successful bid to the Government for £25m. Town Deal funding for our town.

“Sites like the former bus station and Pendle Rise Shopping Centre will play a part in ambitious 10 year plans for Nelson.”

The site today

It is unclear at this stage why the fast food giant ditched plans to open a restaurant at the former bus station site, but it's not ruling out the possibility of opening one elsewhere in the town.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are not looking to pursue this application, but we continue to explore alternative opportunities in the area."