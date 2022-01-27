Grant scheme set to open for local hospitality businesses affected by Covid

From Monday, businesses which have seen a decline in footfall and an increase in cancellations, can apply for an Omicron Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation Grant.

Rate-paying businesses will be able to apply for one-off grants of up to £6,000 depending on the rateable value of their premises.

Businesses which didn’t pay business rates on December 30th 2021 aren’t eligible for this grant.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants are becoming available for the hospitality sector

Instead, they can apply for Round 6 of the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme, as long as they didn’t receive a grant from ARG Round 5.

Pendle Borough Council has received £660,000 to support rate-paying businesses and a further £338,000 to help local businesses through the ARGs.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Thanks to this additional funding we can help local businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector with the impact of the Omicron variant.

“This funding will make a significant difference to our local economy and we’re urging everyone in this sector to see if they’re eligible for help.”

The Government has specified how the ARGs should be prioritised.

First to be considered are leisure, hospitality and accommodation businesses which didn’t pay business rates according to our records.

Eligible businesses will receive £2, 667.

Second to be considered are businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons, those in the travel and tourism sectors such as coach operators and wedding events and English language schools and mobile caterers.

Finally, any other businesses which can demonstrate hardship as a result of the Omicron variant will then be considered.

These businesses will receive grant payments of either £2,667 for businesses with fixed property costs or £1,333 for mobile and home-based businesses with limited property costs.

Councillor Ahmed stressed that businesses need to visit the Council’s website and check carefully to see if they’re eligible.

He said: “We want to ensure local businesses affected by the Omicron variant can get financial support from us. It’s really important that eligible businesses apply as soon as possible.

“All the information you need will be on our website from Monday January 31st.”