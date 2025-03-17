International real estate advisor Savills has been appointed by a private individual to sell the freehold of Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant in the Ribble Valley for an undisclosed sum.

Gibbon Bridge Hotel is set in nine acres of landscape gardens, in Chipping. It has been extended and refurbished over the past 40 years and now comprises 30 en-suite bedrooms.

The property is a popular wedding venue and includes a separate bridal apartment and a licensed garden bandstand for wedding ceremonies between April and September. There are also three function rooms - conservatory, orangery and cavalier lounge - for up to 130 guests. These are equally popular as locations for business conferences.

Gibbon Bridge has a bar and separate restaurant that provides formal dining. In addition, the property also offers BBQ facilities, a garden bandstand, a tennis court, a helipad, as well as staff accommodation and proprietor’s house.

The hotel benefits from close proximity to tourist attractions such as Clitheroe Castle, Hoghton Tower, Pendle Hill and Trough of Bowland, which are all within 10 miles. The property is well located and is easily accessible via the M6 and the wider motorway network, as well as Clitheroe railway station.

Tom Cunningham, Hotel Capital Markets director at Savills Manchester, said: “Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant offers a unique opportunity to purchase a property that is a popular destination for visitors with scope to grow it through already granted planning permissions.

“Located in the heart of the picturesque Forest of Bowland, it has been meticulously refurbished throughout the years and would suit an investor looking to add value to the property and make it their own.”