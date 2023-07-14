News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

From Amazon to Colne high street: the 10-year journey of Chosen by Jessica

A couple who set up their first business online have now moved to premises in Colne.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST

In 2013, local couple Adam and Jessica set up Chosen by Jessica, which sold home decor and accessories on eBay and Amazon.

Alongside working as a district nurse, Jessica would select all items whilst Adam owned and ran the business. However, when a key supplier closed a few years later, Adam and Jessica took the ultimate leap of faith and launched the store on Colne’s high street in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They wanted a shopping destination where people could take their time and relax, so decided to also house a cafe within the premises at Norway House on Albert Road.

Colne couple Adam and Jessica set up Chosen by Jessica, which sold home decor and accessories on eBay and AmazonColne couple Adam and Jessica set up Chosen by Jessica, which sold home decor and accessories on eBay and Amazon
Colne couple Adam and Jessica set up Chosen by Jessica, which sold home decor and accessories on eBay and Amazon
Most Popular

All was going well, and people sat outside enjoying lunch and coffee became a common sight on the high street. Its popularity meant Adam’s step dad Tony and mum Deborah came on board to help - then COVID hit.

“It was a nightmare. We’d not had a high street presence before and it felt like our timing had been terrible. Throw in Brexit and rising energy costs and running a business has been much harder then we could have ever imagined,” Adam explained.

Thankfully, the decision to sell items on the Chosen by Jessica website alongside a physical premises helped to keep everything afloat and that part of the business has become so successful, a separate unit has been taken on in the town to house stock.

A family affair

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as Tony and Deborah joining the business, younger brother Jos helps out occasionally. The popular cafe is looked after by Elaine and Charlotte, after the combination of shopping and coffee turned out to be a winning one.

“It really has gone down a storm, customers love it. Our clothing range has actually overtaken interiors as the most popular items in store, along with handbags and costume jewellery,” Tony said.

Chosen by Jessica’s convenient location and attractive frontage means it’s been a hit in Colne.

It was a huge risk going to the high street and it’s been a turbulent few years, but it’s paid off,” Tony added.

Related topics:ColneAmazon