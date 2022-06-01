The former Bentley Wood Farm in Accrington Road, Hapton, is the subject of a planning application to convert it into a training and beauty centre.

The applicant, Miss Michelle Green, currently operates her business, Cosmetic Aesthetic Training Academy, from the Globe Centre in Accrington. However, due to the success of the business, the applicant needs more space to facilitate further growth.

A number of planning applications for the site in recent years, including one in 2020 to use the pub’s car park as a vehicle storage yard. The pub was sold at auction in 2019 for £300,000.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Bentley Wood Farm pub in Hapton

The business currently employs eight full-time members, and the training course they run attracts students from all over the country who would stay in nearby hotels.