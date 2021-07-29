Former Burnley pub listed for sale
A former pub in Burnley, once popular with Clarets supporters, has been put up for sale.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:24 pm
The former Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road already has planning consent for a change of use to 14 bedrooms, which was granted in 2019.
It has been listed for sale by Trevor Dawson, commercial property consultants, for £275,000.
The agents say that the property has now been stripped to a shell ready for development.
The pub became notorious when it was featured on Danny Dyer’s Real Football Factories documentary in 2006.