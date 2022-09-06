News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Burnley establishments, including Ballaro and Kenanks

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Burnley businesses.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:18 pm

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

• Rated 5: Ballaro Restaurant & Ciao Take Away at 1 Barracks Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Three eating establishments in Burnley have just received their food hygiene ratings

Most Popular

• Rated 3: Hare & Hounds, Halifax Road, Briercliffe, Lancashire; rated on August 5.

• Rated 4: Kenanks at Barracks Road, Burnley; rated on September 1

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Read More

Read More
Burnley cake shop owner vows to do all she can to keep business open
BurnleyFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyLancashirePubs