Food hygiene ratings handed to three Burnley and Padiham's eateries
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the borough’s eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mooch Cafe, Burnley Road, Padiham, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.
Pendle Street Chippy, Padiham, was also given a score of four on November 2.
And another four was given to Queen Victoria Brewers Fayre in Burnley, following an insepction on October 31.
It means that of the borough’s 130 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 89 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.