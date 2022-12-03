Mooch Cafe, Burnley Road, Padiham, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.

Pendle Street Chippy, Padiham, was also given a score of four on November 2.

The latest Burnley and Padiham food hygiene ratings

And another four was given to Queen Victoria Brewers Fayre in Burnley, following an insepction on October 31.