News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Burnley and Padiham's eateries

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the borough’s eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 6:27pm

Mooch Cafe, Burnley Road, Padiham, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.

Read More
The 10 best places to eat in Burnley right now, according to Tripadvisor reviews
Hide Ad

Pendle Street Chippy, Padiham, was also given a score of four on November 2.

The latest Burnley and Padiham food hygiene ratings

Most Popular

And another four was given to Queen Victoria Brewers Fayre in Burnley, following an insepction on October 31.

It means that of the borough’s 130 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 89 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Food hygiene ratingsPadihamBurnleyFood Standards Agency