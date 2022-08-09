Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Fat Pizza / The Fat Burger & Desserts at 11 Hall Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 28th;

Food Hygiene ratings have been given to six Burnley establishments

• Rated 5: KFC at 20 Trafalgar Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 27th.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Angel Inn at 80 Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 27th.

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Eastern Avenue Service Station, Eastern Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 26th;

• Rated 3: Freddy's Chicken and Pizza at 46-46a Church Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 4th;