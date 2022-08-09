Food hygiene ratings handed to six Burnley eating establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Fat Pizza / The Fat Burger & Desserts at 11 Hall Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 28th;

• Rated 5: KFC at 20 Trafalgar Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 27th.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Angel Inn at 80 Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 27th.

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Eastern Avenue Service Station, Eastern Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 26th;

• Rated 3: Freddy's Chicken and Pizza at 46-46a Church Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 4th;

• Rated 3: Hollie's Sandwich Bar at 153 Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on July 27th.

