The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Quick Crepes at 60 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Snack`a`Jax at 155 Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Cellar Restaurant at 2 Church Street, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on October 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a chip shop:

• Rated 5: Whyte's Fish & Chips at 70 Harold Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 28