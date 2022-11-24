News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Burnley businesses

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Quick Crepes at 60 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Snack`a`Jax at 155 Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16

Quick Crepes, Snack`a`Jax , The Cellar Restaurant and Whyte's Fish & Chips have all received new food hygiene ratings

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Cellar Restaurant at 2 Church Street, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on October 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a chip shop:

• Rated 5: Whyte's Fish & Chips at 70 Harold Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 28

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

