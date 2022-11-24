Food hygiene ratings handed to four Burnley businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Quick Crepes at 60 St James’ Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Snack`a`Jax at 155 Accrington Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 16
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Cellar Restaurant at 2 Church Street, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on October 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a chip shop:
• Rated 5: Whyte's Fish & Chips at 70 Harold Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 28
A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".