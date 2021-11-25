Food hygiene ratings awarded to three Burnley establishments

These are the latest food hygiene ratings for eateries in and around Burnley.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:32 pm

The ratings were awarded to three of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Snack'a'jax, 155 Accrington Road, Burnley. Rated on October 30th.

Food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Burnley establishments

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Bay Horse at Bay Horse Hotel, 17 Church Square, Worsthorne-With-Hurstwood. Rated on November 8th.

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Inghams Diner in Burnley Road, Cliviger. Rated on October 30th.

BurnleyRestaurantsPubs