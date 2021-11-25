Food hygiene ratings awarded to three Burnley establishments
These are the latest food hygiene ratings for eateries in and around Burnley.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:32 pm
The ratings were awarded to three of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Snack'a'jax, 155 Accrington Road, Burnley. Rated on October 30th.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Bay Horse at Bay Horse Hotel, 17 Church Square, Worsthorne-With-Hurstwood. Rated on November 8th.
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Inghams Diner in Burnley Road, Cliviger. Rated on October 30th.