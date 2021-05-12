Food, glorious food and a whole lot more coming back to Burnley Market Hall

Burnley's traditional inside market is emerging from the slumber of the forced closures during the various lockdowns of the past year with a new purpose and offering, according to publicity manager Raynor Pepper.

And that includes a new food stall selling black puddings, much-loved by Clarets supporters on match days, but much-missed since Donald Smith hung up his apron in 2019.

DS Deli, run by Scott Grindley, promises to bring back the historic tradition.

Scott Grindley from DS Deli

Raynor said: "We're finally coming out of Covid, it's been a long hard slog, with some businesses not allowed to open, but we're getting there. New things are happening.

"We have eight new stalls coming with more in the offing including a fruit and vegetable stall and clothes stalls. But we're not just a food venue, we're going back to where it used to be in the old days.

"It's got something for everyone and it's part of the community. People do meet here like the old times. Families are used to coming to the market on a Saturday, meeting for a coffee and having something to eat.

"Because of the food outlets we have, there is a great array of ages. People are getting used to coming back out, but we're very cautious and trying to keep everyone safe."

A trader on Burnley Market Hall

Meanwhile, Burnley's famous pre-loved market is back from May 19th and bookings are being taken for stalls now.