First look inside new Miller Homes development in Clitheroe

The new development, located in Henthorn Road, includes a varied mix of two bedroom bungalows, and three and four bedroom homes.

The Maplewood show home is now open for viewing, with the homebuilder offering potential buyers a sneak peak online through the below images.

Clare Noakes, sales director for Miller Homes North West, said: “Clitheroe is the perfect area to settle down in and Montague Place is a great community of new homes.

"We’re excited to give locals an exclusive look in to our show home today, and think they’ll be really impressed by it. The team have worked hard to capture a mix of practical, yet stylish home living. We hope the show home can be inspirational to house hunters in the area and beyond.”

Prices for homes at Montague Place currently start at £226,995, with completion dates estimated from September 2021 onwards.

1. The Maplewood at Miller Homes' Montague Place development, Clitheroe. Buy photo

2. The Maplewood at Miller Homes' Montague Place development, Clitheroe. Buy photo

3. The Maplewood at Miller Homes' Montague Place development, Clitheroe. Buy photo

4. The Maplewood at Miller Homes' Montague Place development, Clitheroe. Buy photo