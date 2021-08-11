Exciting changes planned for Towneley Park's Stables Café

A temporary outdoor catering chalet will serve hot and cold drinks, cakes and bakes and pizzas whilst the interior of the café is fitted out by the new operator and external repairs to the listed building are carried out.

The work is expected to take approximately eight weeks.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted that Deep Beat are taking over the operation of the café and looking forward to the full re-opening once the work to refit the café is complete.

The Stables Cafe in Towneley Park